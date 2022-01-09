Bhopal: Bharat Bhavan Trust yet to become functional, center's nominees still not named

BHOPAL (Bharat Bhawan): The constitution of new Bharat Bhavan Trust has not been completed though three months have passed after state government dissolved the trust, which was formed by former Kamal Nath government.

The state government has appointed six members to the Trust but due to Central Government not naming its two representatives, the new body is yet to hold its first meeting.

The state government had reconstituted Bharat Bhavan Trust in October last year. Six new members were nominated to Trust replacing the former ones. They include Bharatnatyam dancer Padma Subrahmanyam from Chennai, film personality Manoj Joshi from Mumbai, Mohan Veena player Pt Vishwa Mohan Bhatt from Jaipur, Bhil†painter Bhuribai from Bhopal, painter CS Krishna Shetty from Bengaluru and journalist Vijay Manohar Tiwari from Bhopal.

The Bharat Bhavan Trust has 12 members, of whom six are appointed by state government and two by the Central government. The eight trustees select four new trustees. The chairman of the Trust is also selected by trustees. Principal Secretary, Culture, is member-secretary of Trust.

Sources said that the state government has written to Centre to nominate two trustees.

Chief administrative officer,'Bharat Bhavan, Prem Shankar Shukla said, 'Once we receive communication from the government saying that the two representatives of the Centre have been appointed, we will initiate the process of convening the meeting. The venue will be decided as per the convenience of trustees.'

Sheo Shekhar Shukla, principal secretary, culture, said Central Government is yet to nominate its representatives in Bharat Bhavan Trust.

