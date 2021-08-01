Bhopal: Bharat Bhavan Trust formed by Congress government may be disbanded

The Bharat Bhavan Trust has 12 members, of which six are appointed by the state government and two by the Centre. These eight trustees then meet and select four new trustees. The chairman is also named by trustees. State culture department principal secretary is its member secretary.

After naming new trustees, the state government sent several reminders to the Centre to nominate two trustees. One communication was sent immediately after the reconstitution of Trust. The Centre, however, did not respond. Subsequently, two or three reminders were sent but to no avail.

The trust members did meet at Mumbai informally but trust could not be completed as the Centre did not name its nominees. Subsequently, coronavirus struck and all government functioning stopped barring work related to controlling the pandemic.

With Covid situation improving, the state government may soon name new members to the trust. The process for selection of new members is underway and after the chief minister's nod, a formal announcement may be made soon, sources said.

When contacted, principal secretary, culture, Sheo Shekhar Shukla, declined to comment when the new Trust will be constituted. "You will come to know when the decision is taken," he said.