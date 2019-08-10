Bhopal: Bhadbhada region on alert, dam’s sluice gates to open

BHOPAL: With Incessant rain, drenching the state capital, from intervening night of Thursday-Friday, all eyes are now on opening of Bhadbhada dam’s sluice gates. Built on river Kaliasot, the water level had increased with the rain. Bhopal recorded over 100mm rainfall in the last 24 hours.

Alert have been sounded in Bhadbhada region as sluice gates of river Kaliasot dam are likely to be opened late night. With a Full Tank Level (FTL) of 1666.80 ft, Upper Lake has currently registered water level of 1666.20ft. Similarly, Kerwan Dam is also about to touch FTL of 509.93m, with a current water level of 509.11m.

Light rain to drizzling continued to lash state capital throughout the day. Cloudy weather prevailed from intervening night of Thursday-Friday to Friday whole day. The shrine (dhargah) at Upper Lake (VIP Road) is totally submerged.

Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) official Rajesh Nigam said, “Preparations are on for opening the gates of Upper Lake. It is likely to be opened late night as water level is about to touch FTL. Alert has been sounded in Bhadbhada region.”

As per the meteorological department, rain activities are due to depression in MP. However, it will slow down as the system will become weak. By August 10, rains would reduce further and there would be significant relief from the ongoing rains.

However, isolated rains might continue over few areas. By August 11, rains would be negligible. But another spell is likely to commence over eastern and north eastern MP on April 12 and April 13.