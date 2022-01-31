Bhopal: Berasia gaushala received over Rs 38 lakh from government

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): The Gausewa Bharti Gaushala Basai, Berasia, where hundreds of cows were found dead this Sunday had received Rs 37.69 lakh from the state government for fodder and maintenance of cow shelter.

RTI activist Vivek Pandey had sought information under RTI Act from Gopalan evam Pashusamvardhan Board on funds given to various gaushalas (cow shelters) for fodder and maintenance of the cow shelters for past five years from 2015-16 to year 2020-21.

According to reply given by Veterinary Health Services, Bhopal, the Gausewa Bharti Gaushala in Bhopal district received funds amounting to Rs 37,69,058 in last five years.

The reply said that as many as 31 gaushalas were given grant in Bhopal district. The state government had spent Rs 79,02,669 in 2015-16 on cow shelters. These amount reached Rs 40,00,838 in 2016-17, Rs 1,03,84,073 in 2017-18 and Rs 52,33,375 in 2018-19 for cow shelters in Bhopal district.

In 2019-2020 and 2020-21, funds were given to 22 gaushalas in Bhopal district. In 2019-2020, the amount disbursed stood at Rs 10000056 while Rs 18556800 was given to 22 gaushalas in Bhopal district.

In another question, Pandey had asked about number of cow deaths in gaushalas in Bhopal district in past five years from 2015-16 to 2020-21.

As per reply, as many as 5,578 cows died in the gaushalas in Bhopal district in last five years. The RTI reply said that 616 cows died in 2015-16, 1847 in 2016-17, 1363 in 2017-18, 907 in 2018-19, 586 in 2019-2020 and 259 cows died in the year 2020-21 in 28 gaushalas in Bhopal district.

This includes death of 63 cows in past five years in controversial Gausewa Bharti Gaushala, Berasia.

Funds received by Gausewa Bharti Gaushala

Year Funds received

2015-16 Rs 4,11,603

2016-17 Rs 1,97,334

2017-18 Rs 5,93,468

2018-19 Rs 4,57,625

2019-20 Rs 8,89,648

2020-21 Rs 12,19,380

Total Rs 37,69,058

