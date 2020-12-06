Bhopal: Begums of Bhopal Club hold a Heritage Rally with an aim to protect heritage buildings

BHOPAL: Begums of Bhopal Club celebrated its first anniversary by organising a Heritage Rally with an aim to protect heritage buildings.

The rally began in an open Jeep with Pari Bazaar, followed by Benzir Ground, Taj-ul-Masajid and Sheetaldas ki Bagiya. It ended at Manua Bhan ki Tekri. Architect SM Hussain informed the members of the club about some of the popular heritage buildings to the club’s members.

President of the club Rakhshan Zahid said the aim of the club is to preserve the historical buildings of Bhopal. The objective of the rally was to preserve the 145-years-old Bazar by giving its heritage look. It is the only Bazaar for women in the country where artisans and customers both were solely for women. “We followed all corona-protection norms during the event,” she said. Members of the club including Beenu Dhir, Yasmin Aleem, Sehba Farhat and Sheeba Parvez were present.