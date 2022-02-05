Bhopal: Beautician arrested for cheating six persons

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Police have arrested a beautician, who allegedly cheated six persons on pretext of job, a police officer said on Saturday.

The accused identified as Kusum Vishwakarma, 45, runs a beauty parlour in Bajaria locality. She has confessed to have duped more than six unemployed persons.

In-charge of Kamla Nagar police station, Akanksha Sharma said that complainant Laxmi Bai knew Kusum, who used to claim that she had contact with top officials.

In the meantime, National Health Mission (NHM) issued notification for recruitment. Kusum claimed that she had contacts with officials of NHM and she would help Laxmi to get a job.

Believing Kusum, Laxmi paid her Rs 3 lakh for the job of her niece and nephew. Laxmi’s friends also paid Kusum nearly 10 lakh for jobs.

Since Kusum was not able to provide joining letters, the complainants started demanding their money back, but she refuted the same.

They later approached Kamla Nagar police station and lodged a complaint.

Sharma said that a case under section 420 and other relevant sections of IPC had been registered and investigation was on.

Published on: Saturday, February 05, 2022, 03:58 PM IST