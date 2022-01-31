Bhopal: Be ready for wintry weather this month; La Nina to bring cold

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Cold weather is likely to prevail throughout February in Madhya Pradesh due to La Nina effect except a brief period in the first week, according to meteorological department.

The state may see cloudy weather on February 2 leading to rise in temperature but temperature will start falling from February 5.

Senior meteorologist PK Saha said, 'We will have spell of winter chill through out February.'

Another senior meteorological department official Dr GD Mishra said cloudy weather is expected around February 2, which will push up mercury but after February 5, temperature will start falling. Back to back western disturbance is approaching so it will be responsible for change in weather, he said.

According to meteorological department, La Nina is expected to remain effective till February end. The continuation of La Nina conditions spanning over two consecutive years is called Double Dip La Nina. While it is uncommon to witness two El Nino events follow each other, back-to-back La Nina episodes are not unusual as it is happening now.

As far cloudy weather is concerned on February 2, a feeble western disturbance is over Ladakh adjoining area. An active western disturbance is expected to approach western Himalayas from February 2.

A cyclonic circulation will form over western parts of Rajasthan and adjoining part of Pakistan by February 3. Minimum temperatures may increase gradually over north-west and central parts of the country.

Published on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 10:34 PM IST