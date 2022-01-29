Bhopal: BCCL bus stops will have attached kiosks, 120 new stops on anvil

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Municipal Corporation will develop 120 new bus stops with 10◊10 square metre-kiosks to increase income of Bhopal City Link Limited (BCCL), said latterís public relations officer Prem Shukla.

The corporation's holding company ñ BCCL - is constructing the bus stops in public-private partnership mode. Though kiosks will be temporary, BMC will not remove them in the name of encroachment. More than 80 kiosks have already been made, which BCCL will rent out to increase its income, which earlier was restricted to advertisements on the bus stops.

As per BMC's zone-wise figures, there are over 2 lakh kiosks in the city and about 80,000 of them are permanently installed on government land and allotted by the corporation.

The BCCL had floated tenders for 120 bus stops several times but the companies did not show interest. Later, when the tender was floated with bus stops with kiosks near them, many companies approached.

The BCCL official said there are 300 old bus stops in the city and 120 new ones will be made. The novel step to attach a kiosk will increase companyís income and they will be able to make profit too, they said.

Published on: Saturday, January 29, 2022, 12:02 AM IST