Bhopal: Barkatullah University's new block to be named after Vivekananda

BHOPAL: Bhoomi pujan for the new multipurpose block was done at Barkatullah University on Monday by higher education minister Mohan Yadav. The minister announced that the new block would be named after Swami Vivekananda.

Yadav said that universities should start thinking about starting new courses, including agriculture and medical courses. Universities have to now turn atmanirbhar (self-reliant), so, they should start innovative courses that could lead to employment generation.

The bhoomi pujan was done to construct a multipurpose hall at a cost of Rs 10 crore. The minister also announced that the new block would be named after Swami Vivekananda.

VC of Barkatullah University RJ Rao said that the university had got a grant of Rs 20 crore from the Union human resources ministry, which would be used for the construction and renovation of buildings at the university.

On the other hand, the department of higher education has also finalised a standard map and details of 100- and 50-seat classrooms and halls to be constructed in the new colleges from now onwards. Separate maps have been finalised for classrooms meant for different courses, such as arts, commerce, science and so forth. Similarly, an estimated amount has also been fixed for such structures to be built in new colleges.