Bhopal: ‘Barbie’ Watch In Pink Attire New Trend In City | The Hollywood Reporter

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A pall of pink colour has descended upon the city, as Bhopalites, especially females, have taken to a trend of wearing pink attire and making it to the theatre to watch the “Barbie” movie, which was released on July 21.

Bhopalites have flocked the theatres of Bhopal, since the day the film was released. Women and girl children, who have a special nostalgic attachment with Barbie, as they had played with in their childhood constitute a majority of the audience, which are turning up at the theatres.

When one searches on Google for the Barbie movie, the Google search results turn pink too. People of the city are following the trend of wearing pink to watch a Barbie movie in the cinema hall, that can be also seen as a marketing strategy, to attract individuals to do something out of the box.

The movie “Barbie”, whose main characters are; Margot Robbie who plays the protagonist, “Barbie”, and “Ken” who plays Ryan Gosling. The movie was directed by Greta Gerwing.

Fun To Go With The Trend

Anni Verma, an IT company employee, said that she loved the movie. It was entertaining and informative in terms of body shaming a woman, and it also reminds her of her childhood. It is fun to go with the trend and wear pink to watch 'Barbie'.

Treat To My Eyes

A six-year old school going kid, Aadyasa Jena said “I love my Barbie doll and pink color. I insisted my mother take me to watch the Barbie movie. I was delighted upon seeing the movie , and it was a treat to my eyes.

Aadyasa Jena |

Break The Stereotypes

A musician by profession, Abhinav Pushp said that one should break the stereotypes and watch this masterpiece. Wearing pink to watch is a fun element. “To be honest there were so many things that I could not relate but I liked the story and the message,” he added.

