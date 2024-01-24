Bhopal: 'Banwari Re …Jeene Ka Sahara Tera Naam', ‘Katha Vachak’ MLA Bhargava Surprises One & All With His New Avatar

MLA Gopal Bhargava |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former minister and a nine-term MLA, Gopal Bhargava has turned into a ‘Katha Vachak’. The new avatar of a senior BJP legislator from Rehli assembly seat of Sagar district has left many including his friends in BJP astonished. The videos of him reciting Ram Katha have gone viral on the social media.

Attending a religious gathering at Pateria village in Gadakota, the former minister recited katha on Tuesday as well as on Wednesday.

Sporting a long tilak on his forehead, with Rudraksh Mala around the neck and donning the yellow clothes, he fondly recited the song ‘Banwari Re …Jeene Ka Sahara Tera Naam’.

He also shed light on “Ram Raksha Sutra” and cited its importance. Talking about the Ram Lalla idol consecration, Bhargava said that it is after the gap of 500 years that such an auspicious occasion has come on the earth.

On being contacted, he told the Free Press that his family is in the tradition of ‘Karamkand’ and has been performing other rituals for a long time. “My father was a renowned Dharma Guru. The preaching is the family tradition,” he added.

“Earlier I was a minister and used to remain busy, therefore I could not find the time. Now I am free and have picked up the old family tradition,” he said, adding that in future as well, he would continue to deliver the sermons even if someone calls him to do so without charging anything.

Notably, despite being a heavyweight politician, he could not find a place in the cabinet of Mohan Yadav government and since then, he is in the loop line of politics.

Interestingly, he posted two videos of him as ‘Katha Vachak’ on his ‘X’ handle and in one of the videos, he tagged BJP National President JP Nadda and RSS Organisation.