Bhopal: Bankers write to CM, urge five work days a week, police to control crowd

Bhopal (Madhya Pradeh): The bankersí association has written a letter to chief minister on Friday mention its six demands in wake of surging Covid cases in the state, said coordinator of United Forum of Bank Union, VK Sharma, while talking to Free Press.

The bankers have asked government to reduce working days to five days a week instead of six and enforce work hours from 10 am to 2 pm, with 50% attendance.

Sharma said, The specialists have warned of Omicron threat and the cases are rising at unbelievable rates. The government should think about our safety too. We were identified as corona warriors hence we should be given booster dose of vaccine at the earliest.

ìReports of bankers testing corona positive have become common. We urge chief minister to consider our demands and assist us in preventing banks from becoming corona hotspot again like last year during second wave,î he added.

The bankers have also urged government to provide police assistance to control crowd at banks.

Demands:

1. Five work days a week

2. Office hours from 10 am - 2 pm

3. 50%t staff attendance

4. Administer booster dose of vaccine

5. Few selected branches should operate in areas with several bank branches.

6. Police assistance to control crowd at bank

Published on: Saturday, January 15, 2022, 01:25 AM IST