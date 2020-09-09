Bhopal: Balasaheb's soul will be pained: Vishwas Sarang

BHOPAL: Coming out once again in support of the Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut,the state medical education minister Vishwas Sarang said the soul of Balasaheb Thakre will be in pain seeing the manner in which the actor is being tormented.

The minister said that this cannot be an act of the Shiv Sena which the Balasaheb created. This Sena is no more the party which it used to be when Balasaheb was there, he added. Why the questions raised by Kangana making Sanjay Rayut so restless, asked the BJP minister, adding that the actor was merely raising the issue of drugs.

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray is behind all the issue, alleged Sarang questioned him as ‘why didn’t he face Kangana’. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray should immediately resign and take Aditya Thackeray’s resignation and investigate against him, said Sarang. Earlier the minister had raised the issue of dope test in Bollywood for the actors.