 Bhopal: Bala Bachchan raises issue of ‘atrocities’ against tribal girls; Opposition seemed divided over walkout from House over issue
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Bala Bachchan raises issue of ‘atrocities’ against tribal girls; Opposition seemed divided over walkout from House over issue

Bhopal: Bala Bachchan raises issue of ‘atrocities’ against tribal girls; Opposition seemed divided over walkout from House over issue

Some of them walked out of the assembly raising slogans

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, March 21, 2023, 11:48 PM IST
article-image
Bala Bachchan | ANI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Opposition seemed divided over the walkout issue in the Assembly during the zero hour. Congress MLA Bala Bachchan raised the issue of ‘gangrape’ of a tribal girl in Sagar Koti area in Dhar. Opposition members first trooped into the well of the House shouting slogans, later some of them staged a walkout from the Assembly.

When Speaker Girish Gautam asked Leader of Opposition Dr Govind Singh whether it was a walkout of Opposition members?  Singh in reply, said that some Opposition legislators themselves walked out of the House. 

Earlier, no sooner did the zero hour begin, Bala Bachchan alleged that atrocities against tribal girls were being committed unabated in the State.  Mentioning the latest gangrape incident of a tribal girl in Sagar Koti (Dhar district), the MLA demanded the government to take strict measures to prevent such incidents.

Amid sloganeering many opposition members trooped into the well of the House over. Bala Bachchan requested the Speaker to accept the call attention motion and allow a discussion on the issue of alleged atrocities against the tribals.

Seeing the opposition members unrelenting, minister for legislative affairs Dr Narottam Mishra requested the Speaker Girish Gautam that if the Opposition continues the uproar in the House then the Budget should be passed. Opposition MLAs thereafter started to return from the well. Some of them walked out of the assembly raising slogans.

Read Also
Bhopal: Opposition stages walk out on paper leak, crop survey issue
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan inspects damaged crops in Vidisha

Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan inspects damaged crops in Vidisha

Madhya Pradesh: IELTS paper sold for Rs 1 lakh in Bhopal, says Police

Madhya Pradesh: IELTS paper sold for Rs 1 lakh in Bhopal, says Police

Bhopal: Department-wise budget passed sans discussion, House adjourned sine die

Bhopal: Department-wise budget passed sans discussion, House adjourned sine die

ISSF World Cup inaugurated: We want to organise world championships too, says CM Shivraj Singh...

ISSF World Cup inaugurated: We want to organise world championships too, says CM Shivraj Singh...

Bhopal: ‘Divya Kala Mela’ ends with performance of Allfia

Bhopal: ‘Divya Kala Mela’ ends with performance of Allfia