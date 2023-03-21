Bhopal: Bala Bachchan raises issue of ‘atrocities’ against tribal girls; Opposition seemed divided over walkout from House over issue

Bala Bachchan | ANI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Opposition seemed divided over the walkout issue in the Assembly during the zero hour. Congress MLA Bala Bachchan raised the issue of ‘gangrape’ of a tribal girl in Sagar Koti area in Dhar. Opposition members first trooped into the well of the House shouting slogans, later some of them staged a walkout from the Assembly.

When Speaker Girish Gautam asked Leader of Opposition Dr Govind Singh whether it was a walkout of Opposition members? Singh in reply, said that some Opposition legislators themselves walked out of the House.

Earlier, no sooner did the zero hour begin, Bala Bachchan alleged that atrocities against tribal girls were being committed unabated in the State. Mentioning the latest gangrape incident of a tribal girl in Sagar Koti (Dhar district), the MLA demanded the government to take strict measures to prevent such incidents.

Amid sloganeering many opposition members trooped into the well of the House over. Bala Bachchan requested the Speaker to accept the call attention motion and allow a discussion on the issue of alleged atrocities against the tribals.

Seeing the opposition members unrelenting, minister for legislative affairs Dr Narottam Mishra requested the Speaker Girish Gautam that if the Opposition continues the uproar in the House then the Budget should be passed. Opposition MLAs thereafter started to return from the well. Some of them walked out of the assembly raising slogans.