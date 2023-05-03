 Bhopal: Bajrang Dal threatens stir if banned
The district coordinator of Bajrang Dal Abhijeet Singh Rajput told Free Press that Congress party’s aim was to take benefit from a particular community and give them nothing in return.

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The activists of Bajrang Dal have taken the matter seriously, in which the Congress party promised to ban the organisation in Karnataka if it formed government. Congress party in its manifesto promised to ban PFI and Bajrang Dal in the state if they formed the government.

The district coordinator of Bajrang Dal Abhijeet Singh Rajput told Free Press that Congress party’s aim was to take benefit from a particular community and give them nothing in return.

“If Congress government bans organisation, we will stage intense protest in the state. The organisation is not new and it is not a political party. We are a social and religious organisation and believe in serving people in need,” he said.

He added, “Under Ladli Behna Yojana, all women will get equal benefit but Congress do not want people to live happily”.

article-image

