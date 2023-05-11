Bhopal: Bajaria samosa shop sealed after dough found covered in fungus-laced cloth

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A street side restaurant shop was sealed after food inspectors found samosa dough covered with a fungus laced gunny bag in Shankaracharya Nagar, on Thursday.

Food Safety Officer Devendra Dubey expressed concern over the unhygienic conditions of the shop. The shop, known as Idris Samosa, operated by Idrees Khan, had been selling samosas in the area at a price of Rs 3 per piece. However, upon verification, the team found the food items stored improperly in the shop, with no safety standards being followed.

As per report of Nai Duniya, dirt was spread throughout the premises, and to the team's dismay, the samosa dough was found covered with a moldy gunny bag. Furthermore, flies were observed swarming around the area where the samosas were being prepared. In response, swift action was taken, and the shop was immediately sealed, said Devendra Dubey.

Additionally, the inspection team collected food samples from various other establishments in the vicinity. These samples will undergo thorough investigation, and appropriate measures will be taken in accordance with the established regulations.

The Food and Drug Administration Department urges citizens to remain vigilant while purchasing food items and report any concerns or violations to the appropriate authorities.