Bhopal: MPSD's maiden batch of 2-yr PG diploma course in theatrical arts from mid-July

Students at Madhya Pradesh School of Drama (MPSD), Bhopal | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): The inaugural session of the two-year PG Diploma in Theatrical Arts launched by the Madhya Pradesh School of Drama (MPSD) will begin from mid-July. The School was so far running a one-year-long diploma.

The school had also invited applications online for its course for the first time and 272 applications were received from across the country for 26 seats. Candidates from Gujarat, Haryana, Rajasthan, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, Delhi, Chhattisgarh and Uttarakhand have applied for admission.

The number of applications is much higher this time, says director of the School, Teekam Joshi adding, “Maybe, it is because the aspirants feel that a two-year course would help them acquire deeper knowledge as compared with a year course.”

The last date for receiving applications was April 21. After the scrutiny of the 272 applications received, 240 candidates have been invited to attend the preliminary round of auditions to be held from May 22-28 at Bhopal. Eminent theatre persons from all over the country will judge the applicants. Around 80-100 candidates selected from the preliminary round will have to appear for the final round.

Joshi further said “We are affiliated to Raja Mansingh Tomar University, Gwalior and our course content will be broadly along the lines of the MA (theatre) course run by the university. We have incorporated the theoretical content from the Mansingh University syllabus and added our own content related to practical aspects.” The process of recruitment of teachers will be started soon. “Currently, I am the only permanent faculty in the school,” he said.

If the response is good, the school may launch a three-year degree course in the future, Joshi added.

Drama school to shift on new premises

The School will soon completely shift to the building of Allauddin Khan Sangeet Evam Kala Academy at Banganga in the city. Since its establishment in 2011, the School operated from the building of Little Ballet Troupe on Shyamala Hills. In 2018, it was shifted to Mulla Ramuji Sanskriti Bhavan and is now set to move to new premises. At present, classes are being held at Kala Academy building while the administrative section is functioning from the Mulla Ramji Bhavan.

