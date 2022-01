Bhopal: Awards for literary works in 6 dialects

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Sahitya Akademi has announced awards for literary works in six dialects for 2018 and 2019. The awards carry cash prize of Rs 51,000 each.

Hemlata Sharma (Indore) will be feted with Sant Pipa Smriti Puraskar for her work, Malwi Dublyo. Pramod Trivedi 'Pushp' will receive Sant Singaji Smriti Puraskar for Nimadi work, Tamkaal Kai Karanuj, Anoop Ashesh (Satna) will get Vishwanath Singh Judev Smriti Puraskar for Bagheli work, Bani Adim and Deen Dayal Tiwari (Tikamgarh) will receive Chhatrasal Smriti Samman for Bundeli work, Betal ki Chakdia for 2018.

Similarly, Satish Dave (Ujjain) will be feted with Sant Pipa Smriti Puraskar for Malwi work, Baat ko Batangad, Jagdish Joshila (Khargone) will get Sant Singaji Smriti Puraskar for Nimadi work, Dhandhoraya, Anjani Singh 'Saurabh' (Sidhi) will receive Vishwanath Singh Judev Smriti Puraskar for Bagheli work, Thathara Maa Sansi, Raj Goswami (Datia) will receive Chhatrasal Smriti Samman for Bundeli work, Maun Dhanke Kariya Mein, for 2019.

No entry was received for Bhili and Gondi dialects for both the years.

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 12:56 AM IST