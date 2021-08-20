Bhopal: Autonomy status review team visits MLB College

Advertisement

Bhopal: A five member team to review autonomy of the Maharani Laxmi Bai Government (MLB) College completed its two day visit on Friday. The team headed by former VC from Nagpur Shashikala Vanjari had Prof Namita Singh from Haryana, Prof SL Nirala from Bilaspur, RK Saini from the UGC (University Grants Commission) besides Prof Mona Purohit as members of the committee. The committee was given guard of honour by the NCC cadets of college on arrival. The committee visited all departments and hostels of the college.

Principal Nisha Palliwal briefed the team about the college. In-charge of IQAC (Internal Quality Assurance Cell), Seema Raizada presented the details of the college before the autonomy review committee. The review team asked questions about implementation of schemes like RUSA and World Bank funded projects. The team left on Friday. The team will submit the report with the UGC after which college will be informed in due time.

