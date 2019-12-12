Bhopal: Atithi Vidwans term CM Kamal Nath's decision a death sentence

BHOPAL: The decision of chief minister Kamal Nath cabinet is just like a death sentence for the Atithi Vidwan, said Morcha coordinators Dr Devraj Singh and Surjeet Singh Bhadoria while talking to media here on Thursday.

The Atithi Vidwan are staging demonstration in Sahajani Park in Bhopal to press their demand to regularise their services.

Bhadoria informed that the cabinet had decided to ‘arrange the services’, but during the election the Congress party had promised that they will regularise their services.

He claimed that the ‘arrangement’ would not benefit the fraternity. He informed that the women Vidwan will tonsured their head protesting the cabinet decision, “Women from Rajput, Bharamin, Muslim and Dalit communities will tonsure their head”.

The spokesperson Dr Mansoor Ali claimed that the Vidwan would not leave the demonstration until their last breathe.

The women candidates are carrying their small children and braving the weather be it cold or rains that lashed the city on Wednesday.