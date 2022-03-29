Bhopal: Aspirants of police constable recruitment test-2020 to get training for physical test

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Youth welfare department has asked all collectors, superintendent of police and police commissioners of Bhopal and Indore distrrict to arrange training facilities for physical tests of the aspirants who passed the written exams for police recruitment exam-2020, an official said.

Recently on March 24, the professional examination board announced the results of the written exam and now the physical tests are likely to be held soon. As many as 6,000 posts will be filled through the exam.

The police department and the youth welfare department have come to know that the aspirants specially of rural areas and women are not technically proficient. They have stamina but due to lack of skills, they may fail to qualify in running, long jump and how to throw a shot-put.

The department has planned to arrange training for the aspirants in order to ensure equal opportunity to all the aspirants.

Principal secretary Dipti Gaur Mukherjee has written a letter to the officials to form a committee led by collector, SP, district education officer and principal. She also instructed to form a college committee for the cause. The district sports officer will be the secretary of the committee. The committee will make a decision to arrange the training.

The committee has to arrange the training ground according to the number of aspirants present in their district respectively. The committee can select the grounds present in universities, colleges and schools.

For every ground a trainer will be appointed, the training can be given by the university sports director, sports officer of colleges, PT instructor of schools.

The department has asked to send the details of the committee to the department till March 31.

It is also asked that the details will be uploaded on the department website, so that the aspirants can use the information.

The two departments, school education and higher education have given their consent for the training.

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 03:11 PM IST