Bhopal: Asim, Avishi win national tennis singles title

Bhopal: City’s tennis players Mohammad Asim and Avishi Sharma won singles title in the final of the AITA National Ranking Under-14 Tennis Tournament on Friday, said organising secretary Aditya Sur.

Players Dhruv Soni and Khushwin Jeffrey bagged the title in boys' doubles and Janhvi Chougule and Vasundhara Bhosle emerged victorious in girls' doubles. The championship was held on the tennis court of KS Tennis School in Kolar.

Asim defeated Shikhar Singh 6-0, 6-4 in the final while Avishi defeated Jahanvi from Maharashtra 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 in the final. In the final of boys' doubles, Dhruv Soni-Khushwin Jeffrey beat Aniket Choubey and Mohammad Asim 4-6, 6-4, 12-10 in three sets.

In girls' doubles, Janhvi Chougule and Vasundhara Bhosle played an exceptional game to beat Sajhi Jain and Asmi Raghuvanshi 4-6, 6-2, 11-9 in a three-set match.

Published on: Friday, October 29, 2021, 07:17 PM IST