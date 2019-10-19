Bhopal: Asees Kaur enthrals audience @ MANIT

BHOPAL: Bhoplites witnessed the live concert of playback singer Asees Kaur at Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT), Bhopal .

It was part of concert Giga Night, on Saturday- the second day of three-day event 38th edition of TECHNOSEARCH’19.

Asees presented some popular numbers which engrossed the audience mostly youths who were present here in huge numbers.

Asees hails from Panipat, Haryana started singing at a tender age of 5. It was Asees's father who pushed her for singing Gurbani.

As she grew up, she decided to take up singing professionally. She trained under Ustad Puran Shahkoti from Jalandhar.