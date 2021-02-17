Bhopal: As fuel prices shoot up, minister advises people to ride bicycle

BHOPAL: The prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas are going through the roof. Nevertheless, as the BJP leaders have failed to justify the hike, they have begun to put up strange arguments. Energy minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar said in Gwalior on Wednesday because the prices of petrol are shooting up, people should use bicycles.

The fuel prices are fixed on the ground of its cost in the international market, he said, adding that one should ride a bicycle to go to market for buying vegetables. Riding a bicycle saves money and is also good for health, he said. Earlier, Member of Parliament from Dewas, Mahendra Solanki, said as the prices of petroleum products were rising people’s incomes were also going up.

Congress spokesperson Vibha Patel said instead of giving advice to people, the minister should ride a bicycle and ask his wife to use a country-made stove to make chapattis. The minister will be able to understand the reality, she said, adding that while Central and state governments are collecting taxes from common man, the minister is giving advice to people. The Congress has called for a half-day closure of the state on February 20 to protest the rising prices of essential commodities.