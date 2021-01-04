Bhopal: Artwork of Poonam and Govind Vishwas showcased in Online Solo Art Exhibition

BHOPAL: The works of Poonam and Govind Vishwas have been showcased in an ‘Online Solo Art Exhibition’.

Art Family, India has organised the exhibition on its official pages on Facebook – Art Family. Only the two artists from Bhopal have been invited for the exhibition.

Around 25 colorful fabric works of Poonam including Growing Life, Black Hole, Peace in Blood, Born to Win, I Have a New Experience and Salute to Our Motherland in mixed media have been displayed in the exhibition.