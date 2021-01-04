Bhopal: Artwork of Poonam and Govind Vishwas showcased in Online Solo Art Exhibition

BHOPAL: The works of Poonam and Govind Vishwas have been showcased in an ‘Online Solo Art Exhibition’.
Art Family, India has organised the exhibition on its official pages on Facebook – Art Family. Only the two artists from Bhopal have been invited for the exhibition.
Around 25 colorful fabric works of Poonam including Growing Life, Black Hole, Peace in Blood, Born to Win, I Have a New Experience and Salute to Our Motherland in mixed media have been displayed in the exhibition.
Most of her works in dots, lines, forms, biological shapes
Poonam says most of her works are based on fabrics in mixed media which creates an illusion. “I create illusions in my works through cells which play a vital role in life. Cells are the structural, functional, and biological units of all living beings. A cell can replicate itself independently. Hence, they are known as the building blocks of life,” says she. She uses mostly white, black and vibrant colors to show personality in her imagination and things around her. She loves to do work in different shapes and forms. “I think, as an artist, the artwork is not bound in any one form,” Poonam says.
Similarly, around 25 works including installations and paintings like Citadel of Civilization, Connecting every dots of the circle of life, Last Reminiscence of Mohenjo-Daro, Tree of Life and Lotus Pond have been displayed in the exhibition.
Govind’s installations are visually vivid and intensely thought provoking. The empty wooden shelves, the innumerable pointed fingers throw question at identity and integrity! His playful installations at the seashores represent the circle of life and death. “As the waves come and go, civilisations build up and ruin! Nothing stays, nothing last but the expression and experience of sublime beauty of life, is what holds us together,” Govind says. Apart from painting and installation, Govind has a keen interest in the establishment of land art and revitalising nature.
