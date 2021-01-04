Madhya Pradesh: Won’t tolerate negligence in government scheme execution, says panchayat minister Mahendra Singh Sisodia

Guna: State rural development and panchayat minister Mahendra Singh Sisodia toured the Bamori assembly constituency on Sunday and performed bhumi pujan of construction works worth Rs 1.28 crore.

He received complaints from villagers and resolved them. He performed bhumi pujan of cement concrete road worth Rs 34 lakh and a gaushala worth Rs 27.72 lakh in Dhan Barhi village panchayat. Similarly, he performed bhumi pujan of cement concrete roads worth Rs 22 lakh in Markimahu village panchayat.

While talking to villagers, Sisodia said negligence in implementation of government schemes will not be tolerated and eligible beneficiaries should benefit from government schemes.

Sisodia said hand pumps will be installed in Sehariya Basti and Akodia village to address drinking water problem. He said that cement tiles will be laid in Sehariya Basti. About 110 villages of Sehariya tribals fall in Bamori assembly constituency. Houses worth Rs 2 lakh will be constructed in each Sehariya Basti, the minister announced. Drums and cymbals will also be presented to tribals as demanded by them.

The minister also visited Tilwara village and inspected a religious place. During the tour, Sisodia was weighed against laddoos at a village.