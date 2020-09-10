Bhopal: Artists brush the monsoon mood, capture scenic beauty at Aakar Online Photography and Art Expo

Bhopal: The Lensmen and artists from across the country have showcased their works in Aakar Online Photography and Art Exhibition, themed on ‘The Monsoon’.

Aakar Group, Bhopal organised the fortnight-long exhibition on its Instagram and Facebook pages.

Every day, the work of two artists and two photographers each are showcased in the expo.

Artists and photographers from Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi have so far showcased their work in the expo Through their work, artists and lensmen highlight the different moods of monsoon. It also depicts human feelings and how colors can bring peace and stability in one’s life.

Nitesh Nagesh, the founder of the group has told Free Press they are getting a good response from art lovers.

A group of 500 are working for the expo who have, till date, shortlisted 90 works for the exhibition. “We will display the selected works in two phases of the exhibition,” he says

The first part of the exhibition is from September 5-18 and the second part, from September 19 - October 2. Online exhibitions cannot be held for more than 14 days in a row, he says.

The works of two artists will be displayed daily so that art lovers can understand the aesthetic sense of their works, Nitesh says.

Such events are useful not only in introducing the artworks to the people but also help artistes learn from each other, especially since the work of both senior artistes and students are being exhibited in the expo,” he says.