Bhopal: Artist makes pebbles talk, spreads COVID-19 norms awareness with artwork

Pralhad Pawar Wazurkar, 33, from the Parbhani district of Maharashtra has chosen an unusual medium for spreading the message of adhering to Corona norms. He makes pebbles talk.

According to Pawar, he is the only artist in his state as well as the country to be using pebbles to send out socially-relevant messages.

One of his artworks shows a female figure wearing a mask and washing hands in a wash basin. Tiny white pebbles have been used to depict water streaming out of the tap. "Corona se Bachein. Jab tak dawai nahin, tab tak dhilayee nahi," reads the caption of the work.

Pawar, a graduate in horticulture from the Vasant Rao Naik Agricultural University, Parbhani, has put up his stall at the ongoing Hunar Haat in the city. "This is for the first time that I am displaying my works in any exhibition. I am thankful to the Government of India for giving me exposure," he has told Free Press.