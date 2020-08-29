Bhopal: Areawise list of COVID patients in Bhopal as declared by the Health Department on August 29

Bhopal: Corona's heat surged in the state capital after 190 new corona infected patients were found in Bhopal on Saturday.

The COVID tally surged to 10,517 and death toll to 267. District administration has focused on locality based strategy to check the spread of coronavirus in the state capital.

SDM Manoj Upadhyaya said district administration is working to contain infection at micro level while isolating infected people simultaneously. “Suspects are being quarantined for safety. All is done as per protocol,” he added.

Areawise list of COVID patients in Bhopal as on August 29:

A jawan reported positive from Bagsevania police station

One person got infected from Hanumanganj police station

1 jawan's report came positive from Aishbag police station

A jawan came positive from police station Sukhi Sewania

Two people from the same family have been infected at police lines Govindpura

The report of two members of the same family came positive from police lines Nehru Nagar

Two people from the same family have been infected by police lines Govindpura

One person's report came positive from police lines Jahangirabad

Report of a jawan from 25th Battalion came positive

One person infected from Eme Center

Three doctors report positive from GMC

Three people got corona infected from AIIMS campus

One person's report came positive from fire station Fatehgarh

One person was infected with SBI Officer Colony

1 person infected from BSNL office

Two people belonging to the same family came out of Aradhana Nagar

Two people got infected from Bhimnagar

2 people infected with village Nepania Jat

Two people from the same family have been infected from Rohit Nagar

3 people from the same family from Gulmohar

2 people got infected from capital goods Bhopal village

2 people report positive from Ghenukhera Kolar

1 person found infected with four tamarinds

The report of four members of the same family came positive near People's Mall