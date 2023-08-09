Bhopal: Areas Near Liquor Shops Turn Into Open Pubs By Evening

FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Closure of Aahatas has given rise to a new nuisance in the city; the people are now boozing openly at public places. The practice has gone rampant in several areas of Bhopal, predominantly the ones where Aahatas (joints attached to liquor shops to provide space for liquor consumption) existed and the close quarters to the existing liquor shops of the city.

Free Press took stock of such city localities, where it came to light that the space located opposite to the 5 number bus stop petrol pump, turns into a drinking den by the evening. With the sunset coming to pass, scores of people purchase liquor from the shop located opposite to the petrol pump, and try guzzling down in one go to evade police action. The ones who consume it sip-by-sip claim of having close contacts with the police officials, and often end up creating ruckus there.

Tipplers can be seen enjoying their drinks in an area close to New Madhavi Gautam Higher Secondary school in Karond. Even before the school closes around 4 pm, umpteen labourers, miscreants and drunkards begin thronging the area, and congregate adjacent to the school brazenly consuming liquor even as the students pass by. Even the teachers turn a Nelson’s eye to the issue. Ironically, the school is located just opposite to Nishatpura police station. Despite this, no action is being taken against people consuming liquor in the open.

The scene at Semra locality of Bhopal is no different. The residents of Rajendra Nagar are fed up with drunkards frequently visiting the area. A bank employee, Shrikant Chouksey, who resides in the area, said that the boozers queue up at the liquor shop in the locality and have drinks in the area. The inebriated men then create nuisance by urinating on the colony gate and passing lewd comments at almost all the females passing through the area, he added. Sources in the excise department said that after the closure of Aahatas, action has been taken against as many as 286 people for liquor consumption at public places. Excise controller Sajendra Mori was not available for comment. He could not be reached on the phone.

Campaign to curb practice launched: Bhopal

CP Commissioner of police (CP), Harinaryanachari Mishra said that the campaign to curb open consumption of alcohol has been launched in the city. Action is taken against offenders on a regular basis, said Mishra.

