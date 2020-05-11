Bhopal: Anti-leprosy drug shows good sign on corona patients, three cured and recovered

BHOPAL: The three COVID-19 patients, who were administered Anti-leprosy drugs (Micro bacterial W) at AIIMS, have fully recovered are likely to be discharged anytime soon.

Infected with coronavirus, the condition of the three patients had turned critical and they were shifted to ICU. The trio started showing signs of improvement after Micro bacterial W dose was administration and they were shifted to normal ward.

The successful drug trial is shot in arm for the AIIMS team. AIIMS Director Dr Sarman Singh said, “ It is initial success of our drug trial, but we cannot approve it as medicine. However, all the three patients have recovered and may be discharged now any time.”

The success of the first stage has boosted the moral of the health team and now the anti-leprosy drug dose will be administered to 40 critical patients, informed Sarman. Finally, at third stage, it will be administered on non-COVID-19 persons like healthcare workers to study their protective intensity, he added.

The drug, however, was not so effective on leprosy patients but it seems to be effective on those infected with COVID-19, said the director. It was AIIMS which had first administered the drug to leprosy patients previously but did not find any desired results.