Bhopal: Anti-CAA protestors should desist from using universities, says minister Ramesh Pokhariyal

BHOPAL: Union human resource minister Ramesh Pokhariyal has said that anti-CAA protestors should desist from turning universities as their political centers. This law is demand of time.

Pokhariyal was in state capital on Friday and attended a programme at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Hindi University besides attending a review meeting of higher education department at Governor house in presence of Governor Lalji Tandon, Chief Minister Kamal Nath and higher education minister Jitu Patwari.

Governor stressed on the need to develop Hindi University as an international institution- as envisaged by the founders. He said that it requires joint efforts by the state and centre government.

The Union minister Pokhariyal urged the CM to develop the university and assured him of recognition of the university under form 12B. He said that state should provide all resources for development of the Hindi university.

CM urged the Union minister to release remaining funds of the Seventh Finance Commission and Sagar University so that works related to Hindi university could be done on priority basis.

He also asked the union minister to constitute a committee of experts to evaluate educational standard of Madhya Pradesh and suggest remedial measures.

Earlier, Pokhariyal attended a programme in Hindi University where he cited several incidents related to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee besides reciting few couplets written by him.

Later, he also attended a programme in Samanvay Bhawan and interacted with media where he said that CAA (Citizens Amendment Act) was in favour of nation and that politicians should not convert universities into centres of protest, thereby affecting their studies.