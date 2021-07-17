Bhopal: Aniti-Covid inoculation continues at 653 vaccination sites in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Anti-Covid inoculation continued at 653 vaccination centres in the state on Saturday. Of the total, 634 vaccination centres are in government hospitals while 19 are in private facilities.

As per National Health Mission (NHM), 12,092 doses have been administered so far taking overall vaccination tally to 2,50,47,137. First dose tally went to 2,10,53,675 and second dose tally went to 39,93,462. Pan-India vaccination started on January 16, 2021. In last six months, Madhya Pradesh crossed 2.5 crore vaccinations.

On Saturday, Rewa took lead as it administered 4,953 vaccination doses while Bhopal reported over 1,000 vaccinations and Indore reported 241 vaccinations. Satna reported 2,283 and Singrauli reported over 1,000 vaccinations so far.

The 18 plus category vaccination increased to 1,26,01,401 and 45 plus category vaccination increased to 73,28,757. Similarly, 60 plus category vaccination increased to 51, 16,979.

Shortage of vaccines continues to hit state. However, NHM officials said that whatever they are getting, they are administering them to beneficiaries. The focus is on giving second dose, which is far behind the first dose tally.