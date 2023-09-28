Bhopal: Alok’s Wife, Dhruv’s Son Take Charge Of Electioneering

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The wife of BJP candidate from Bhopal North and the son of another contestant from Bhopal Central have taken the charge of the electioneering.

Former Mayor Alok Sharma’s wife Dolly Sharma is campaigning for her husband in Bhopal North.

Similarly, former legislator Dhruv Narayan Singh’s elder son, Aditya Singh, has taken up the responsibility for campaigning on behalf of his father.

A formal election campaigning has yet to begin, though. Still, to woo voters, Dolly Sharma sets out of her residence almost at daybreak, often alone and sometimes with her husband.

Dolly, who regularly interacts with BJP Mahila Morcha workers, says she is meeting voters and appealing them to exercise their right to vote.

About Alok Sharma’s daily routine post-nomination, she says he gets up at the cockcrow and offers prayers before heading for campaigning.

He often cannot come home for lunch, so it is sent to his office, she adds.

Alok Sharma has been working to ensure voter’s participation. He has decided to induct the 18-year-old voters into the electoral roll and is trying to ensure that voters aged 80 and above can cast also their votes from their homes, said Sharma.

Sharma says everyone has been assigned their role and the party is going ahead accordingly.

On the other hand, Dhruv Narayan Singh is focusing on a more personalised campaign.

Singh says he holds meetings with party workers in a room. A team comprising 20-25 people is an integral part of his campaign.

He also holds “Chai Par Charcha” (discussions over tea). He further says he participates in religious gatherings and goes to 20-25 Ganesh Puja Pandals.

Such religious gatherings help the party men to interact with a lot of people. Some people also invite him and his team to their Pandals, he says.

Singh is also focusing on reorganising local party units and on updating the electoral list through e-voters.

About his family involvement in the campaigning, Singh says his wife is not active in politics, but his elder son, Aditya, has taken the charge of his electioneering.