Bhopal: Alok Chatterjee feted with Sangeet Natak Akademi Award

President Droupadi Murmu felicitating theatre actor and director Alok Chatterjee from Bhopal with Sangeet Natak Akademi Award at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi on Thursday |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Theatre actor and director Alok Chatterjee from Bhopal, has been feted with Sangeet Natak Akademi Award for the year 2019. President Droupadi Murmu conferred the award on Chatterjee at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi on Thursday. He is the only artist from the state who has received the award for his contribution to acting for the year 2019. He has been in the field of theatre for more than 40 years.

62-year-old Chatterjee, who lives in Bhopal, told the Free Press this is the highest award in the field of theatre for acting. “And it was a proud moment for me to get the award from the president,” he said.

He further said “It is recognition of the work done by me. It is like tonic. It will encourage and boost me to do more good work. At the same time, my responsibilities have increased.” Chatterjee dedicated the award to his guru theatre doyen B V Karanth and all the art teachers, directors and co-actors who trusted him and motivated him to do good work.

Chatterjee, a gold medallist from National School of Drama (NSD), had his early education in Damoh and Jabalpur. After this, he worked as an actor in Bharat Bhavan's theatre from 1982 to 1984. After graduating from NSD, he again worked as an actor in Rangmandal from 1888 to 1990. Chatterjee has been director of MP School of Drama for three years. He is known for his theatre productions like Death of a Salesman,Nat Samrat etc. He has taught at NSD and FTII.

Union Culture Minister G. Kishan Reddy and MoS Arjun Ram Meghwal were also present at the event in which 128 personalities were honoured with the Akademi Awards for the years 2019, 2020 and 2021 for their overall contribution to music, dance, theatre, puppetry and performing arts.

