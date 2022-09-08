Bhopal: Alleged ration scam; Kejriwal wishes to distract people’s attention to suppress liquor scam, says Narottam Mishra

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra has refuted the allegations made by Aam Aadmi Party regarding a scam in the implementation of supplementary nutrition scheme saying that all the facts regarding the matter have been put forth and there has been no irregularity.

He further alleged that Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and deputy CM Manish Sisodia are babbling unrestrained in relation to Madhya Pradesh to divert attention of people from liquor scam.

Mishra asked the Kejriwal led Aam Aadmi Party to show courage and tell the truth about liquor scam to everyone.

Mishra said, “AAP and its leaders have been disturbed since the liquor scam came to light. In order to hide the truth, they have started drama since day one. First they said that the BJP is trying to lure Sisodia, then alleged that we are bribing their MLAs by offering them Rs 50 crores to make the Delhi government fall.”

“When none of that worked, they have now started rhetoric on the Madhya Pradesh nutrition scheme, even though we made it clear on the first day itself that the report is not final,” he further added.