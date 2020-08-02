Bhopal: Alleged rapist Pyare Miyan extorted Rs 1.25 cr from Airtel, film actor Raza Murad was also made member

BHOPAL: The Shyamla Hills police have found that the amount extorted by sex racket accused Pyare Miyan from Airtel company was above Rs 1.25 crore.

Accused had formed a fake society in the name members of Lake View apartment to sign a deal with Airtel, which allowed firm to operate its mobile tower in the apartment. Earlier, the amount was ascertained to be Rs 60 lakh but during investigation, the actual figure surfaced.

Police said Pyare Miyan had formed a fake society to ink a deal with the company. In the society, he had included names of members of Ansal apartment. The accused had also included the name of film actor Raza Murad as one of the members.

As the deal was finalised, Airtel gave him agreement amount for installation and operation of mobile tower. Police had booked Pyare Miyan in the case and had also arrested his lawyer who had carried out the audit of his fake society.