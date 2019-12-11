Bhopal: Alleged kingpin of St Jude Housing Society scam arrested

BHOPAL: Economic Offences Wing claimed to have arrested the kingpin of the St Jude Housing Society, the ex-PRO father Anand Mutugal, here on Wednesday.

EOW have registered the FIR against the office bearers of the St Jude Housing Society in October. The members of the society had duped plot seekers of money.

DG EOW Sushobhan Banerjee said, “It is alleged that accused Mutugal parked Rs 12.50 lakh into the account of one Manis K Mathews in two different instalments. He is said to be the principal of a private school.”

We presented him into the Court, which had sent him to jail until December 26. Plot seekers deposited instalments from 2009 to 2016, but whenever they pressed for getting the registry of their plots the office bearers failed to answer them.

Over 377 people applied for a plot and deposited instalments. When they learnt that the land was registered on the personal name they raised the issue with the society- as according to norms the land was to get registration on the name of the Society.

The money deposited by the plot seekers was diverted to various accounts including those in Punjab National Bank.

Vipin Topo is a government servant and also the business partner of the society. He had skilfully registered the land in the name of his wife.

Importantly he allegedly made the deposits of over Rs 1 crore in his sister’s account from 2009-2011 .

EOW had registered a case against the seven accuses of the case, including the former PRO Anad Mutugal, Vipin Topo including his wife Abha and his sister Clara Kranti, Roy John Thatta, Manis K Mathews and the computer operator Ajmal Singh Meena among others, under sections 420,409,467,468,471,120-B and corruption Act.