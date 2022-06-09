Bhopal: All possible support will be given to children of Corona-affected family, says CM

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan blesses Vanisha Pathak and her brother who called on him at CM house on Thursday. | FP

Bhopal:(Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that problems related to the education of such children who have lost their parents due to Corona will be resolved.

Chouhan said this during a conversation with last year's class 10 topper Vanisha Pathak, who came to meet her on Thursday. He said that he would also request Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman regarding other necessary assistance to Vanisha.

Pathak along with her brother, maternal uncle Ashok Sharma and maternal aunt met Chouhan and informed about the academic and other achievements of Pathak. Chouhan gave blessings and best wishes to Vanisha for her success in every sphere of life.

Read Also Bhopal: Working women divided on leave for periods