Bhopal: All India Inter-University Hockey Tourney; MP secures gold and silver, ready for finale face-off

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a first, the women dribblers of Madhya Pradesh will have a face-off in the finale of All India Inter-University Hockey Tournament being held at Udaipur in Rajasthan, said the state’s department of sports on Saturday.

The teams that have entered the finale of the inter-university tournament include ITM University Madhya Pradesh and Jiwaji University Gwalior.

Most of the players in both the teams are being trained under the Madhya Pradesh Women’s Hockey Academy, said the joint director of sports Vinod Pradhan.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has congratulated both the teams for entering the finals.

He said, “It would be the first time that both the gold and silver medal of any national hockey tournament would go to the Madhya Pradesh players.”

Chouhan said the women of Madhya Pradesh have once again made the state proud by their performance.

Minister of sports Yashodhara Raje Scindia said that the women’s hockey academy has been producing players that have the ability to make the nation proud.

She mentioned the national team comprises three players from the state’s academy.

Recently, Ishika Chaudhary was appointed as the vice captain of the junior national hockey team for the South Africa tour in April.

State’s Khushboo Khan and Bichhoo Devi are also part of the team.

Published on: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 06:03 PM IST