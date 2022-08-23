Bhopal: All gates of Gandhi Sagar, Omkareshwar dam opened as rain batters Madhya Pradesh

Water flows after authorities opened sluice gates of Bargi dam following a rise in water level of reservoir due to monsoon rains, in Jabalpur | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The dam gates were opened in some places of state as rivers were in spate following occurrence of rainfall in their catchment areas. All nineteen gates of Gandhi Sagar dam were opened in Mandsaur. In Khandwa, all 23 gates of Omkareshwar dam were opened to discharge extra water.

Water level of Kundalia reservoir rose substantially. Owing to this reason, 10 gates of the reservoir were opened.

In Ashoknagar, 16 out of 18 gates of Rajghat dam were opened. In Hoshangabad, three gates of Tawa dam were opened. In Jabalpur, 5 out of 21 gates of Bargi dam were opened.

Parwati river in Maksudangar (Guna) touched danger mark of 409.96 metres. In Hoshangabad, Narmada river flowed above danger mark. Its maximum water level is 293.83 metres and it flowed at 294.40 metres. In Panna, Ken river is in spate. It flowed at 298.35 metres against maximum water level of 296.75 metres. Chambal river in Nagda (Ujjain) flowed near danger mark.

