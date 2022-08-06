Bhopal: Ailing panchayat minister airlifted to Delhi

Panchayat minister Mahendra Singh Sisodia |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Panchayat minister Mahendra Singh Sisodia was airlifted to New Delhi from Bhopal on Friday for treatment. The minister is suffering from viral fever and the decision to take him to New Delhi by chartered plane was taken after his health deteriorated.

Sisodia was admitted into Siddhanta Hospital here on Wednesday after he complained of uneasiness, said sources. On Friday, when his condition did not improve, the decision to shift him to New Delhi was taken.

Earlier, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had visited Sidhanta Hospital to inquire about the health of ailing Mahendra Singh Sisodia. Sisodia, close to Union aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, had taken ill during his recent rout and was admitted to hospital.