Bhopal: AIIMS constitutes internal complaint committee to keep sexual harassment at workplace in check

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): AIIMS, Bhopal, has constituted an internal complaint committee to check cases of sexual harassment, if any, at the institute on Tuesady.

The Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) Act at Workplace recently gained traction after Indian wrestlers levelled allegations of sexual harassment against WFI president Brijbhushan Sharan Singh.

Prof. Dr. Ajai Singh emphasised that AIIMS Bhopal has zero tolerance for sexual harassment at workplace and there should be a safe working environment for the employees which is one of our fundamental rights.

Members of the committee

Complaints Committee includes Dr. Lily Podder, Dr. Abhijit Rozatkar, Dr. Kusum Gandhi, Dr. Mudda Sofia, Trivesh Goswami and Soumya Saxena.

The POSH Act was enacted to provide a safe and secure working environment for all employees regardless of gender. The Act provides a legal framework to protect the employees from any sexual harassment in the workplace.

