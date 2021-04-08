Bhopal: Ahead of lockdown, crowds swell at the markets

Bhopal: Markets, especially Thok Bazar, witnessed heavy crowds ahead of the lockdown in the state capital on Thursday. In addition to the lockdown, night curfew has also been imposed from 9.00 pm. So, it led to a heavy rush in Thok Bazaar for purchasing of grocery items. Retailers, as well the common people, rushed to Thok Bazar for on a last-minute selling and buying spree.

Collector Avinash Lavania convened a meeting with the traders to maintain online supply of essential items to customers. The collector has asked traders for cooperation during the lockdown. Even in colonies, the crowds swelled at grocery shops for purchasing the necessary items for the weekend. Grocery shops and vegetable shops witnessed a rush.

Thok Kirana Vypar Mandal general secretary Anupam Agrawal said, “Collector Avinash Lavania had convened a meeting with the traders for cooperation and support during the lockdown. We’ve assured him of all cooperation from our side. He told us to issue shop-cards to delivery boy for online delivery to customers. Essential services will continue and, for grocery items, online service will continue during the lockdown.”

Agrawal further said, “Today, there was a huge rush in Thok Bazar ahead of the lockdown. This meeting was regarding the two-day lockdown, but the same pattern is likely to be followed for the nine-day lockdown which has been imposed in the Kolar area.”

“We have to focus on online delivery of grocery items. After the meeting, we conveyed the message to other retailers regarding this. In this way, we’ll try to maintain the supply of grocery items even after shops remain closed,” he added.

‘Opening shops early’

“The crowds swelled by at least 10 per cent to 15 per cent ahead of the lockdown. On Friday, we’ll open New Market from 9 am as the administration will close our shops by 6 pm. So, we’ll open our shops quite early. At present, shops in New Market are opened by noon. But, on Friday, they will be opened at 9 am,” said Ajay Dewnani, general secretary, New Market Traders’ Association.