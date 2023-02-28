Bhopal: Agriculture-related syllabus to be introduced in government colleges from next academic session

Representative Pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Higher Education Minister Dr Mohan Yadav said that agriculture related syllabus would be introduced in all the government colleges in the state from next academic session. He was reviewing the departmental activities here on Tuesday.

He asked officials to include organic farming and horticulture in the syllabus as they were in great demand. “As per need of industries coming to Madhya Pradesh, vocational courses should be prepared,” he added.

About 150 smart classes have been opened in 119 colleges in state. Digital studios will be set up in 10 divisional headquarters. Arrangements are being made to start virtual classes in 200 colleges.

Department principal secretary KC Gupta said students were more interested in organic farming and horticulture. In the academic session 2022-23, as many as 86,263 students were selected for organic farming course and 9,038 students were selected for horticulture course.

According to Commissioner, Higher Education, Karmveer Sharma, 438 out of 528 government colleges are eligible for NAAC accreditation. In 2021, 56 colleges and in 2022, as many as 120 colleges were selected for accreditation. In 2023, 209 colleges have been identified for NAAC accreditation process.