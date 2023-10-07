 Bhopal: Agriculture Development Officer Crushed To Death, Search On For Accused
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Agriculture Development Officer Crushed To Death, Search On For Accused

Bhopal: Agriculture Development Officer Crushed To Death, Search On For Accused

Berasia police station house officer (SHO) Girish Tripathi said man who lost life was Manohar Lal Malviya (59), a resident of Shanti Kunj in Berasia.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, October 07, 2023, 10:37 PM IST
article-image
Representational image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An agriculture development officer was mowed down by a recklessly driven vehicle in Berasia on Friday evening. The police have begun searching for errant driver.

Berasia police station house officer (SHO) Girish Tripathi said man who lost life was Manohar Lal Malviya (59), a resident of Shanti Kunj in Berasia. He was posted as agriculture development officer in Bhopal and had gone to collectorate to attend a training session. He was returning from there.

He was riding a two-wheeler. As he reached near Suhaya petrol pump in Berasia, an unidentified vehicle rushing at a high speed knocked him down.

He was rushed to a private hospital in Berasia for treatment and was referred to Hamidia hospital thereafter. He died while undergoing treatment at Hamidia hospital. The police were informed, who have registered a case against unidentified driver. Search is on for him.

Read Also
Union Minister Patel Dismisses Coal Scam Charge By Ex-MP Oppn Leader Ajay Singh, Says Issued Him...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Model Code Of Conduct Should Not Be Imposed In Pitrapaksha: Officials

Model Code Of Conduct Should Not Be Imposed In Pitrapaksha: Officials

MP: Construction Work Of Minor Bridge, Community Building Begins In Ganj Basoda

MP: Construction Work Of Minor Bridge, Community Building Begins In Ganj Basoda

Madhya Pradesh: Media Monitoring Cell Directed To Keep An Eye On Fake News

Madhya Pradesh: Media Monitoring Cell Directed To Keep An Eye On Fake News

Madhya Pradesh: Missing Woman’s Body Found In Pond In Chhatarpur

Madhya Pradesh: Missing Woman’s Body Found In Pond In Chhatarpur

Madhya Pradesh: Leopard Kills Calf, Rescue Team Searches For It

Madhya Pradesh: Leopard Kills Calf, Rescue Team Searches For It