Bhopal: Agriculture Development Officer Crushed To Death, Search On For Accused

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An agriculture development officer was mowed down by a recklessly driven vehicle in Berasia on Friday evening. The police have begun searching for errant driver.

Berasia police station house officer (SHO) Girish Tripathi said man who lost life was Manohar Lal Malviya (59), a resident of Shanti Kunj in Berasia. He was posted as agriculture development officer in Bhopal and had gone to collectorate to attend a training session. He was returning from there.

He was riding a two-wheeler. As he reached near Suhaya petrol pump in Berasia, an unidentified vehicle rushing at a high speed knocked him down.

He was rushed to a private hospital in Berasia for treatment and was referred to Hamidia hospital thereafter. He died while undergoing treatment at Hamidia hospital. The police were informed, who have registered a case against unidentified driver. Search is on for him.