 Union Minister Patel Dismisses Coal Scam Charge By Ex-MP Oppn Leader Ajay Singh, Says Issued Him Notice
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalUnion Minister Patel Dismisses Coal Scam Charge By Ex-MP Oppn Leader Ajay Singh, Says Issued Him Notice

Union Minister Patel Dismisses Coal Scam Charge By Ex-MP Oppn Leader Ajay Singh, Says Issued Him Notice

Patel is in the fray from Narsinghpur assembly segment.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, October 07, 2023, 06:19 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union minister and BJP candidate for upcoming Madhya Pradesh assembly polls Prahlad Patel on Saturday said a notice has been served to former opposition leader in the state, Ajay Singh, for allegedly dragging his name in the coal scam.

Patel is in the fray from Narsinghpur assembly segment.

"Ajay Singh went there (Narsinghpur constituency) and said the coal scam (2005-2009) happened when I was Union coal minister and that I was involved in it," Patel, who is the Minister of State for Food Processing Industries and Jal Shakti, told reporters here.

Patel said his younger brother (former MP minister and MLA) Jalam Singh has served a notice to Singh.

Read Also
School Van Driver Sexually Assaults Four-Year-Old Girl In Indore; Held
article-image

Besides Patel,BJP has fielded two more Union ministers

Besides Patel, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded two more Union ministers namely Narendra Singh Tomar and Faggan Singh Kulaste and four more MPs in the assembly polls, due in November this year. The party has fielded its national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya from the Indore 1 constituency.

"The coal scam took place from 2005 to 2009 and the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report came out in 2012. I was not even an MP at that time, leave aside being a minister," Patel said.

He said no one has ever pointed a finger at him or his family members over financial irregularities.

"I think politics should be based on values and principles and not on false accusations," Patel added.

Read Also
Bhopal: Dow Asked To Make Submission On Jurisdiction Issue On Nov 25
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

From Indori Poha To Gwalior's Aloo Chaat: 6 Delicacies Of Madhya Pradesh You Must Try

From Indori Poha To Gwalior's Aloo Chaat: 6 Delicacies Of Madhya Pradesh You Must Try

MP Tragedy: 1 Labourer Dead, 6 Injured After Heap Of Mud Caves In At Flyover Construction Site In...

MP Tragedy: 1 Labourer Dead, 6 Injured After Heap Of Mud Caves In At Flyover Construction Site In...

Union Minister Patel Dismisses Coal Scam Charge By Ex-MP Oppn Leader Ajay Singh, Says Issued Him...

Union Minister Patel Dismisses Coal Scam Charge By Ex-MP Oppn Leader Ajay Singh, Says Issued Him...

Take A Pledge To Serve Wild Animals For All 365 Days - Governor

Take A Pledge To Serve Wild Animals For All 365 Days - Governor

MP Shocker: Principal Brutally Beat 10-Yr-Old Girl With Neem Stick In Datia After Her Fight With His...

MP Shocker: Principal Brutally Beat 10-Yr-Old Girl With Neem Stick In Datia After Her Fight With His...