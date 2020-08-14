Bhopal: After 28 years, Asiatic lioness Rubi gives birth to three cubs at Gandhi Zoological Park, Gwalior

Bhopal: After 28 years, an Asiatic lioness gave birth to three cubs at the municipal corporation-run Gandhi Zoological Park in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior. They have been put on 40-day isolation as a preventive step from an infection like COVID virus. Earlier, the Asiatic lioness had given birth to cubs in 1992. Now there are five Asiatic lions in the family.

Zoo officer Dr Upendra Yadav said, “The cubs are being looked after according to Central Zoo Authority guidelines in view of the coronavirus outbreak. The lioness, Pari, and her partner Jai were brought to the park from zoos in neighboring Chhattisgarh in 2012. Pari was brought from Bilaspur and Jai was brought from Raipur. The cubs are in good health and will be kept in isolation for 40 days to ensure they don't come in contact with any infection. It was after a gap of 28 years that a lioness has given birth to cubs in the zoological park. Three cubs are fed by mother Pari so it is a good sign for us who have been assigned to look after them.”