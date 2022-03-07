Bhopal: Affiliation renewal for institutions conducting DELEd, DPSE by March 10

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Institutions conducting Diploma in Elementary Education (DELEd) and Diploma in Pre-School Education (DPSE) courses can submit application for new affiliation and for affiliation renewal for the session 2022-23 to Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education by March 10, according to the official information.

The prescribed application is available on the website of the Board. The official information further states that the copy of the application along with the fee must be submitted to the Divisional Office by March 10.

In case of failure in fee transfer to the Board account, the entire responsibility will be of the institution. Along with this, an affidavit has to be submitted, which will affect the institutionís recognition by NCTE for the session 2022-2023 with notary stamp of Rs 100 attached to the application for renewal of affiliation.

Published on: Monday, March 07, 2022, 12:46 AM IST