Bhopal: Adulterated mawa worth Rs 75L seized 

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Crime Branch seized two trucks of adulterated mawa worth Rs 75 lakh here on Saturday. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) team collected samples for testing. FDA inspector Devendra Dubey said, “The Crime Branch has seized two trucks of mawa worth Rs 75 lakh this morning. The demand for mawa and paneer has increased with the onset of festivals. Due to this, the traders of Gwalior have started supplying non-standard Mawa and Paneer. On Saturday, the Crime Branch in Bhopal seized about 70 quintals of mawa in two trucks.”

According to the Crime Branch, information was received on Saturday that sub-standard and adulterated mawa has been sent from Gwalior to Bhopal in two trucks. Police team swung into action and waited for both the trucks to arrive. In the morning, a truck was intercepted near the model school ground, while the other truck was found in the junkyard of Hanumanganj police station area. Police seized both the trucks and took them to the Crime Branch.

The food department was informed about this. After a while the staff of the food department also reached a mobile lab. Food officials say that Diwali is near. In such a situation, the demand for mawa has increased. Traders have started ordering mawa. In such a situation, sub-standard mawa is being supplied in the market on a large scale. FDA inspector Brajendra Patel, who is examining mawa in the lab, said that after investigation, it will be known which chemical is used to prepare mawa.

