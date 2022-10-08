e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Adulterated mawa worth Rs 75L seized 

Bhopal: Adulterated mawa worth Rs 75L seized 

According to the Crime Branch, information was received on Saturday that sub-standard and adulterated mawa has been sent from Gwalior to Bhopal in two trucks.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, October 08, 2022, 10:59 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Crime Branch seized two trucks of adulterated mawa worth Rs 75 lakh here on Saturday. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) team collected samples for testing. FDA inspector Devendra Dubey said, “The Crime Branch has seized two trucks of mawa worth Rs 75 lakh this morning. The demand for mawa and paneer has increased with the onset of festivals. Due to this, the traders of Gwalior have started supplying non-standard Mawa and Paneer. On Saturday, the Crime Branch in Bhopal seized about 70 quintals of mawa in two trucks.” 

According to the Crime Branch, information was received on Saturday that sub-standard and adulterated mawa has been sent from Gwalior to Bhopal in two trucks. Police team swung into action and waited for both the trucks to arrive. In the morning, a truck was intercepted near the model school ground, while the other truck was found in the junkyard of Hanumanganj police station area. Police seized both the trucks and took them to the Crime Branch. 

The food department was informed about this. After a while the staff of the food department also reached a mobile lab. Food officials say that Diwali is near. In such a situation, the demand for mawa has increased. Traders have started ordering mawa. In such a situation, sub-standard mawa is being supplied in the market on a large scale. FDA inspector Brajendra Patel, who is examining mawa in the lab, said that after investigation, it will be known which chemical is used to prepare mawa.

Read Also
Bhopal: CM holds virtual meet with collectors
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Tiger moving around MANIT campus caught on camera 

Bhopal: Tiger moving around MANIT campus caught on camera 

Bhopal: Govt depriving officials from promotion, says Leader of Opposition 

Bhopal: Govt depriving officials from promotion, says Leader of Opposition 

Bhopal: RSS women’s wing to take out path sanchalan in city

Bhopal: RSS women’s wing to take out path sanchalan in city

Bhopal: ‘When I joined MBBS, I couldn’t understand a word of what was taught’

Bhopal: ‘When I joined MBBS, I couldn’t understand a word of what was taught’

Bhopal: Adulterated mawa worth Rs 75L seized 

Bhopal: Adulterated mawa worth Rs 75L seized 